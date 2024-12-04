Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): The BJP leaders in Maharashtra held a meeting on Tuesday with preparations underway for swearing in of new Mahayuti government. .

The meeting was held at the party's state office in Mumbai.

Leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai's Azad Maidan to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

Several leaders including BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, visted the sports ground.

The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders and several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

While visiting Azad Maidaan, Shiv Sena leader Gulab Rao Patil said "People from all the parties (Mahayuti) have come to see the preparations..."

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on December 6.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode and was attended Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik among others.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Thane after his health condition showed no sign of improvement.

Doctors have advised full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for swearing in of Mahayuti government on December 5.

BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had announced on November 30 that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will be held on December 5 at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Eknath Shinde on Monday to discuss preparations for the swearing-in ceremony. Mahajan had told reporters that the caretaker Chief Minister was recovering well.

He also underlined that there are no conflict among the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance regarding government formation.

"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," he said.

On Thursday evening, Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital over the government formation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the party's central observers to oversee the election of Maharashtra chief minister and leader of the BJP legislative party in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde had said on Sunday that he will support BJP's decision for the role of Chief Minister.

The results of Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23 and the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP secured a resounding victory. (ANI)

