Pune, November 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Maharashtra State President Anup More has tendered his resignation amid allegations of physical assault and threats levelled against him by BJP Mahila Morcha Secretary Tejaswini Kadam. More submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Ravindra Chavan on Thursday.

The controversy began after Kadam filed a complaint at Chinchwad Police Station on Sunday, alleging that she was assaulted and threatened by BJP Yuva Morcha office bearers, who claimed they were acting on More's instructions. Opposition leaders including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP) criticised the government, questioning police action and raising concerns over women's safety in Maharashtra. New Maharashtra BJP Chief: Ravindra Chavan Appointed As Bharatiya Janata Party State President.

Denying the accusations earlier this week, More had said, "The allegations against me are false. It is being done to defame me and ruin my political career." In his resignation letter, More wrote, "For the past few days, fake allegations have been made against me. Due to me, the party's image might be ruined. My family has been with the BJP for the last 40 years. The party trusted me as Yuva Morcha state president. My family and I will always stand with the BJP." He added that he was stepping down to avoid any damage to the party's reputation and stated, "In the future, I will work with the mindset of nation first, then party, and then myself." Confirmation of whether the party has accepted his resignation is awaited.

