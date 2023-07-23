Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Maharashtra police have registered a case against a Gondia-based international cricket bookie for allegedly luring a businessman to invest in doctored betting apps, and then duping him to the tune of over Rs 58 crore, the officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, a team of police raided the house of the accused, who was identified as Anant Jain alias Shontu, but he managed to escape. The raiding team however seized more than Rs 17 crore in cash, gold, and silver from his house.

"Nagpur Police raided his (Anant Jain's) residence at Kaka Chowk and seized more than Rs 17 crores in cash, gold weighing around 4 kg and 200 kg silver. The accused fled before police raided his residence. Further investigation is underway," Amitesh Kumar, CP Nagpur said.

The police suspect that many others may have been duped by the accused.

CP Amitesh Kumar said that a special investigation team (SIT) comprising the crime branch and cyber experts will probe the illegal international trade, which, he said, is operating from Dubai and spreading its tentacles across India. (ANI)

