New Delhi, July 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall. The Home Minister also spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed with him the water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital.

Yamuna was flowing at 205.96 metres by 9 am on Sunday morning, which is further expected to rise to 206.7 metres by the evening. The water level in the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger level again. This surge in Yamuna’s water level is primarily due to the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat Floods: Over 700 Evacuated, Nearly 360 Rescued As 12 Major Highways Shut Down in Rain-Hit State (Watch Videos).

Shah shared the information through his Twitter post soon after having a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister and the Delhi LG. "Spoke to Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji, about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Also had a discussion with LG of Delhi, Shri VK Saxena Ji about the water level in the Yamuna River," Shah tweeted.

The Minister also said "ample numbers of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are available to help the people in need," Shah tweeted. Shah spoke to Gujarat's Chief Minister as the state is battered by heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in its multiple cities. Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Water Level Flows Slightly Above Danger Mark at 205.81 Metres in National Capital (Watch Video).

In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24. Due to heavy rains in Junagadh district, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had cancelled all his programs and called an emergency meeting on Saturday.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas. In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the devastating impact of the ongoing rains led to three fatalities. Among these incidents, two deaths occurred in Surendranagar district, and one was reported in Rajkot district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)