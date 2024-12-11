Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recently held a hearing for 35 cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, addressing complaints received under the POCSO Act.

The hearing was attended by senior police officers, child welfare committee members, district women and child development officers, and education department officials. The Commission lauded the police for filing charge sheets in nearly all the cases, which are now pending in court. The Commission also plans to issue guidelines to expedite the legal process and deter violations.

The statement further noted that these cases primarily involved complaints under the POCSO Act. Senior police officers, members of the child welfare committee, district women and child development officers, and district child protection officers from both Mumbai city and the suburban region attended the hearing. Additionally, concerned officers from the education department and representatives from schools were present.

Notably, the police have filed charge sheets in almost all of the cases before the hearing. The Commission applauded the police for this, and the cases are currently pending in court. The Commission is set to issue guidelines and recommendations to streamline the process, deter violations, and save time, according to the statement.

Additionally, the statement mentioned that the hearing took place in the presence of the President of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Protection Commission, Advocate Sushi Ben Shah, and members of the Commission, including Advocate Sanjay Sengar, Advocate Neelima Chauhan, Sayali Palkhedkar, and Advocate Pradnya Khosre.

The majority of the cases discussed during the hearing were related to complaints under the POCSO Act. It was revealed that many of the complainants had filed false complaints with mala fide intentions. Special Police Inspector and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sara Abhyankar, representing the Department for the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Children in Mumbai, was also present during the hearing. (ANI)

