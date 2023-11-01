India News | Maharashtra CM Broke Promises on Maratha Reservation: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Agency News ANI| Nov 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Agency News ANI| Nov 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): After an all-party meeting call by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Uddhav Thackeray has supported the movement for Maratha Reservation.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Uddhav Thackeray has supported the movement going on regarding the Maratha Reservation, and he is also demanding that it should be decided soon... But, what can you expect from traitors?"

"Maharashtra is considered to be a progressive and inclusive state. The CM and deputy CM had made many promises to the Maratha people. This agitation is because they breached promises," she added.

"It is very sad, and painful, the way the Maharashtra government has deprived Maratha's demand of reservation by making false promises. Manoj Jarange Patil ji was on fast unto death and he has taken water because Eknath Shinde had said that we would fulfil the demand," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Today Devendra Fadnavis ji, who is the home minister there, is campaigning in Chhattisgarh. Devendra Fadnavis ji was the one who, while in the opposition, had said that if I was asked to make a reservation, I would do it in two days, " she added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that his party MPs and MLAs were not sent an invitation to the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that while a party with zero lawmakers were invited to the meeting, his party which has 16 MLAs and 6 MPs was not invited.

Speaking on state-sponsored surveillance, Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged, "There was a serious warning telling us to do's and don'ts for security. I have been an Apple user for fifteen to twenty years. This type of warning has never come. Whatever the data shows it is state-sponsored and it is clearly showing that it is a program sponsored by the Central Government.

She also said that Central Government should give clarification on the alleged hacking of devices belonging to opposition leaders.

"Large-scale surveillance is taking place which is state-sponsored. There should be an investigation into this and the Central Government should give clarification on this" she said.

"The story of Pegasus has happened where every effort was made to dismiss it, it was not discussed in the Parliament," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

