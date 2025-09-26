New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and apprised him of the heavy rains, flood situation, and the resulting losses faced by farmers in the state. He also submitted a memorandum seeking substantial Central assistance. Prime Minister Modi assured that the Union Government would firmly stand behind Maharashtra's farmers.

Apart from this, CM Fadnavis discussed in detail issues including the Defence Corridor projects in Maharashtra, concessions for steel production in Gadchiroli, transfer of land in Dahisar belonging to the Airports Authority of India, and measures being taken by the state to strengthen Ease of Doing Business, said the release.

CM Fadnavis requested PM Modi to grant area-limit concessions to Maharashtra State Mining Corporation for the Gadchiroli Steel City project, which has already attracted investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore. Gadchiroli has an immense capacity for green steel production, which will be available at costs lower than those in China. Once free from Naxal influence, the district is expected to witness large-scale development and new opportunities, the release added.

Maharashtra plays a vital role in the defence and aerospace sector, housing 10 ordnance factories and producing about 30 per cent of India's total arms and ammunition. Highlighting this, CM Fadnavis presented a detailed proposal for three Defence Corridors in the state: Pune-Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar corridor, Amravati-Wardha-Nagpur-Savner corridor, and Nashik-Dhule corridor.

These corridors are expected to attract significant investments and generate large-scale employment. The state has already signed MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore, and CM Fadnavis urged the Prime Minister to approve the corridors.

The 58-acre land parcel at Dahisar East, owned by the Airports Authority of India, was earlier allocated to MMRDA for a Metro car shed. Due to design changes, MMRDA withdrew, and now the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought the land. CM Fadnavis requested PM Modi to transfer the land to BMC for public use and developmental works, stressing that the move would also resolve height restriction issues in the locality.

PM Modi will visit Mumbai on October 8-9 for the FinTech Conference and inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Airport and Metro-3 projects. CM Fadnavis informed that a proposal has been sent to officially name the Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil, the release added.

Maharashtra CM also met with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today.

"Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, called on Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri CP Radhakrishnan at Vice-President's Enclave today," Vice President said in a post on X. (ANI)

