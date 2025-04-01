Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning, as per a release.

The President will be attending the closing ceremony of the commemoration of the 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today.

On Friday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President of India had posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the RBI's 90th-year celebrations on April 1, 2024, in Mumbai.

During the event, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and applauded the pivotal role of the RBI in shaping India's economic landscape.

Highlighting the significance of the next decade in India's journey towards a developed nation, Prime Minister Modi had stressed the RBI's commitment to fast-paced growth, trust, and stability.

Meanwhile, on March 26, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra raised concerns over threats from money laundering and terror financing to the national and global financial systems, which are continuously evolving and becoming more sophisticated.

The RBI Governor noted that technological advancements have given strength to money laundering and terror financing activities.

"The threats from money laundering and terror financing to the national and global financial systems are continuously evolving and becoming more sophisticated," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, speaking at the Private Sector Collaborative Forum of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The RBI Governor emphasised strengthening the financial system to boost the ecosystem.

He added, "We are determined to further strengthen our financial system to deter and combat illicit financial activities, taking into consideration the recommendations made during the evaluation. We will continue to strive for continuous improvement in this regard." (ANI)

