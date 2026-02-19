Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri Fort in Pune.

"At a time when many kings and princely rulers of this land were bowing at the feet of the Mughals, Jijamata raised and nurtured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While doing so, she taught him that he must free this land from Mughal rule and establish a swarajya..." he said while speaking at the event.

Also Read | 'What Culture Are We Developing?': Supreme Court Questions Growing Trend of ‘Freebies’ by Political Parties Ahead of Polls.

Speaking about Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis recalled his devotion to the nation, supreme leadership, and strong ideals. He remembered Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, stating that he encouraged his soldiers to fight for God, the nation, and the common people.

"As you all know, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj brought together people from different communities and built such a powerful force that established Swarajya. Shivaji Maharaj declared, 'This is not my kingdom; it is the kingdom of the people.' He told his soldiers that the battle they were fighting was not for him personally, but for God, the nation, and dharma, and to free the common people from Mughal oppression..." he stated.

Also Read | Why Market Is Down Today, February 19? Know Details As Sensex Slumps 800 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,000.

Fadnavis said that Shivaji Maharaj established a state where there was equality and rights for all, where injustice and oppression had no place, and where women were safe.

"He created such an ideal system of governance that people across the world were left wondering how a single ruler could achieve so much..." he said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated 12 forts of Shivaji Maharaj, including Shivneri Fort, for World Heritage status. Subsequently, 27 countries of the world unanimously granted these forts recognition as World Heritage Sites, Fadnavis said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged that the nation must follow in the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the development and upliftment of all sectors of society.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary or Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is commemorated every year on February 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)