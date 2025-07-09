Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rainfall situation in Nagpur as the city witnessed severe waterlogging on Wednesday. The situation is under control, CMO Maharashtra said.

In an X post, CMO Maharashtra wrote, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today reviewed the rainfall situation in Nagpur city-district with the Nagpur District Collector, Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, and Police Commissioner. The situation is currently under control."

The CMO stated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are prepared for emergencies.

CMO wrote, "However, NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept ready to handle any situation. Considering the warning of heavy rainfall, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools in the district today."

CM Fadnavis appealed to citizens to take safety measures.

A resident of the New Narsala area of Nagpur said that a similar situation occurs every year during the monsoon.

The resident told ANI, "Water has filled up to the waist. Cars have drowned. Water has entered the house. I have been living here for the last 7-8 years, and the same situation occurs here every year when it rains."

Another resident said, "This area has been severely waterlogged for the last three days. It is not possible to come and go from here. The entire road is blocked. Houses and cars are completely submerged."

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out rescue work using a raft in the New Narsala, as houses and vehicles were submerged in water following incessant rain in the city.

NMC's City Operation Centre monitored waterlogged areas through CCTV on Wednesday morning and attended to people's problems over calls.

NMC Chief Fire and Disaster Management Officer Tushar Barahate said, "Nagpur received heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in the city. We have received 40-50 calls over this, and 5-7 trees have fallen. A report of people being stuck has also been received, for which we have started a rescue operation."

"Dewatering pumps are being used to reduce the water," Barahate added.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the city till July 11, forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm." (ANI)

