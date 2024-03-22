Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minster Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, conducted a Lok Sabha review meeting with the Shiv Sena party cadre in Mumbai's Worli.

Addressing the party cadre in Mumbai, directing an attack on former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, "Opposition is stooping at a very low level, but we should maintain our limit and decorum. We should not abuse. We should expose Opposition," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister also counseled party members to abstain from resorting to below-the-belt comments and to distance themselves from descending to the opposition's level.

Shinde underscored the upcoming elections as a crucial test for the party's progress. He urged MLAs to exert maximum effort in their respective constituencies to secure victories.

"We are in Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). Don't take stand against our alliance partners. No one should go against the stand of the party," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister Shinde, advised the party members to reach out to the people, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. He urged the MLAs to question the opposition on their contributions to the welfare of the people as they seek votes.

Addressing the party cadre, Chief Minister further stated, "Despite my busy schedule, I am well-informed about the happenings in every taluka. No one can deceive me, as I am acquainted with everyone's horoscope. Maintaining discipline within the party is crucial," Shinde said.

"The son of a king will not automatically inherit the throne here." Instead, it is the one who diligently works that will ascend to leadership. People have lots of expectations from us. work for them and strengthen the party," Shinde asserted.

"In today's meeting CM Shinde has instructed us to follow all the Do's and Dont's ahead of the elections. We were given instructions on the code of conduct which needs to be followed. The political strategy was discussed and we have been asked specifically not to hurl any abuses to any opposition leader or anyone," Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said while speaking to ANI.

Hitting back at Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his recent comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Aurangzeb, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it is an insult to the country.

Addressing a Press conference in Mumbai, in a veiled jibe at Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Aurangzeb didn't even spare his father and his brother, now everyone knows who has acted like Aurangzeb here. It is very unfortunate that PM, who has fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb, is been compared with Aurangzeb so it's a country's insult and people will give them befitting reply in elections," CM Shinde said.

Launching an attack on the INDI alliance, Shinde said, "There is a complete fight in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi). No one is with anyone. INDI alliance is completely broken. The people of Maharashtra and this country will teach them a lesson." Shinde said. (ANI)

