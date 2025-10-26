Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the state-level workshop of 'Hind-di-Chadar Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji 350th Shaheedi Sammelan' in Mumbai on Saturday, marking the beginning of commemorative events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Ninth Sikh Guru.

Events commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib commenced across India on Saturday, with Punjab Cabinet Ministers paying their respects at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, where Guru Sahib attained martyrdom in 1675 for defending religious freedom.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Punjab Minister Aman Arora visited the historic Gurdwara to participate in the anniversary events.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Minister said, "On the occasion of Guru Sahib's 350th anniversary, the Punjab Government has organised a grand event. Four Nagar Kirtan processions will be held to spread the teachings of Guru Sahib. Sikh scholars from around the world have been invited to participate. Guru Sahib's message is a message of humanity."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also joined devotees at a Kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab Government at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital.

Addressing the congregation, Kejriwal said that the Punjab Government was honoured to have the opportunity to organise nationwide commemorations dedicated to the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Chief Minister Mann said that the sacrifices of these martyrs were not for personal gain but for the welfare of all and for truth and justice. He said that 24 years after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom, in 1699, the Khalsa was created on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the tenth Master, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, sacrificed his entire family for the honour of the faith, an unparalleled example in world history.

The Chief Minister said that to commemorate Guru Sahib's martyrdom day, the Punjab Government is organising events across various states. He said that events begin today at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, and a grand Kirtan Darbar is being organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 1 to November 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

The Chief Minister said that Kirtan darbars will be organised in towns and cities sanctified by Guru sahib's visits, and on November 18, a Kirtan Darbar will be held in Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), followed by a Nagar Kirtan on November 19 in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate.

He said that on November 20, three Nagar Kirtans will be organised from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, adding that all four Nagar Kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 23 to 25, large-scale events will take place at Sri Anandpur Sahib. (ANI)

