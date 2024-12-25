Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to the recent Kalyan rape case, emphasizing the urgent need for quick judicial action and greater societal awareness.

Speaking about the incident, Fadnavis said, "Unfortunately, these incidents are happening in the society. The solution is that the judicial system should provide justice quickly and there should be awareness in society."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Roadways Bus Fell Into Ditch About 100 Meters Deep in Bhimtal, Several Passengers Injured (Watch Videos).

He stressed that 95 per cent of such crimes are committed by relatives and acquaintances, calling it both a law-and-order issue and a deeper societal problem.

Fadnavis continued, "There should be sensitivity towards women and girls in the society," underlining the necessity for a cultural shift to prevent such crimes. His remarks come in the wake of a brutal rape case that has shaken Kalyan, a town in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Girl Student Sexually Harassed by Unknown Persons on Anna University Campus, Student Outfit Stages Protest.

In the same address, the CM also hit out at the Congress party, accusing them of distorting speeches to tarnish the reputation of national leaders.

Fadnavis said, "Congress always fears that no one should become bigger than the Nehru-Gandhi family. That is why they always insulted Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

He called on Congress to apologise for their actions, particularly accusing them of "editing and cutting" speeches, such as that of BJP leaders Amit Shah and PM Modi.

"What they did with Amit Shah is the cheapness of politics because BJP, Amit Shah and PM Modi cannot insult BR Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis stated, adding that Congress has "lost its ground" and that every move by the Congress is to "regain the ground."

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Congress party of playing politics by sharing an edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

CM Fadnavis demanded an apology from the Congress, alleging that they had disrupted the Parliament session. "The Congress party should first apologise for editing the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah and politicising it. They disrupted the Parliament session. Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Parliament, exposed how the Congress has repeatedly insulted the Constitution--from Nehru to Indira, from Rajiv to Sonia," CM Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister added that the Congress was frustrated after PM Modi "exposed" their leaders for "continuously insulting" the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)