Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, with other leaders of the Mahayuti alliance celebrated the inclusion of 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition.

Speaking about the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare said, "Our forts have got the UNESCO heritage status and this is a matter of immense happiness and great pride for us...This is a matter of pride not just for Maharashtra but for the entire country that our 12 forts have received this status."

Indian government had sent a proposal to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in Jan 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of ICOMOS's mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee today evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris, the Ministry of Culture said.

Spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the selected sites include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

While Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Gingee fort are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India whereas Salher fort, Rajgad, Khanderi fort and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

Located across a range of diverse terrains--from coastal outposts to hilltop strongholds-- these forts reflect a sophisticated understanding of geography and strategic defence planning. Together, they form a cohesive military landscape that highlights the innovation and regional adaptation of fortification traditions in India.

Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are situated in hilly terrains and are therefore known as hill forts.

Pratapgad, nestled within dense woods, is classified as a hill-forest fort. Panhala, located on a plateaued hill, is a hill-plateau fort. Vijaydurg, positioned along the shoreline, is a notable coastal fort, while Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by the sea, are recognised as island forts.

The inscription took place during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, France, marking a significant milestone in the global acknowledgement of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

During the Committee Meeting, 18 out of the 20 State Parties supported India's proposal to get this important site inscribed in the list. (ANI)

