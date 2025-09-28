Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held detailed reviews of the flood situation in Solapur and Beed districts, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring citizens' safety amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region.

In Solapur, the Chief Minister was informed that 4,002 people have been rescued so far from flood-affected areas, while nearly 6,500 people are currently staying in relief camps. These camps have been equipped with food, drinking water, and healthcare facilities. Additionally, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is assisting in supplying meals to villages where required.

To address fodder shortages for livestock, Fadnavis ordered immediate supply arrangements, which will be expanded from Monday. Damage assessments of affected houses are also underway on a large scale. As interim relief, families are being provided Rs 10,000 in cash, along with 10 kg rice and 10 kg wheat.

The Naam Foundation has extended support to the administration, while local entrepreneurs and community leaders are being mobilised for coordinated relief planning. District-level and taluka-level relief cells are being set up, and the administration has planned to launch large-scale health camps from Monday.

In Beed, officials reported that 17 dams have reached full capacity, with two more nearly at 90 per cent. Water is being discharged only from the Majalgaon Dam at present. Heavy rainfall has severely affected parts of the district, with 48 revenue circles receiving downpours in the last 24 hours.

Some villages in Wadwani taluka have lost connectivity, though emergency assistance is being provided. Teams from the NDRF and the Indian Army are deployed and actively conducting rescue operations.

The Chief Minister was informed that villages along rivers have been placed on high alert, with evacuation plans ready if required. In Ashti, 60 citizens were shifted to safety. Since September, 2,567 families have had to be relocated due to flooding. Sadly, 10 lives have been lost, with financial assistance already provided to eight affected families.

Fadnavis instructed officials in both districts to remain on the ground, coordinate closely with state agencies, and ensure that relief measures--particularly food, water, healthcare, and fodder supply--are sustained without interruption. He emphasised proactive evacuation of vulnerable villages to prevent loss of life. (ANI)

