Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Marking a new dawn in the developmental journey of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone of Vidarbha's first 4.5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Konsari in Gadchiroli district on July 22.

This milestone project signals not only industrial growth but also a unique model of inclusive development, where former Naxals are becoming integral partners in building Maharashtra's future.

The project is being launched in one of India's most Naxal-affected belts, where the state government's long-term policy of rehabilitation, inclusion, and opportunity is now bearing visible results. Over the years, the Government of Maharashtra has created a conducive environment for the surrender and reintegration of former Naxalites into the mainstream through policy support, education, employment opportunities, and skill development programs.

A major highlight of this transformation is the employment of 65 surrendered Naxals, who are now working across various departments in the steel plant ecosystem -- from administration to mechanical and civil departments. This effort is part of the government's multi-pronged strategy to combat Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by offering financial assistance, legal protection, job training, and social dignity to those who choose to shun violence.

The CM will also inaugurate a 5 MTPA iron ore grinding plant at Hedri and a 10 MTPA slurry pipeline connecting Hedri and Konsari, executed in a record time of 180 days. This pipeline marks Maharashtra's return to such infrastructure development after an 11-year gap and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 55% through efficient logistics.

Apart from the steel plant, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for a 100-bed multispecialty hospital, a CBSE-affiliated school, and a 116-acre integrated township--all aimed at the holistic development of the region and the empowerment of local communities.

Commenting on the occasion, officials noted that Gadchiroli's transformation represents a "story of hope and healing", where those once alienated from the democratic process are now active stakeholders in the nation's growth. The model combines industrial development with social justice, making it a replicable template for conflict-prone regions across India.

With the combined force of state policy, law enforcement, and community will, Maharashtra is proving that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of opportunity. (ANI)

