Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a meeting with Maharashtra Covid Task Force to discuss various issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

According to a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Thackeray discussed the possibility of a third wave in the state, the need for oxygen, speeding up vaccinations, increasing contact tracing, and tracking of Covid-19 patients.

"The task force also discussed possible relaxation in restrictions that could be given in some areas of the state in coming days. It is now preparing rules as per the discussion held today," the statement said.

CMO said that more details of the meeting will be shared later.

Meanwhile, according to data released on Monday by the Public Health Department of Maharashtra 4,505 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state along with 68 deaths and discharge of 7,568 patients. The tally of COVID-19 positive patients is 63,57,833 and there are 68,375 active cases in the state. So far, 61,51,956 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

District-wise data showed that Pune has the most active cases in the state while Dhule became the first district in Maharashtra to become Covid-19 free with zero active cases.

Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray had warned that a lockdown shall be imposed if the state witnesses a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and that the government was making preparations for the third wave of Covid-19. (ANI)

