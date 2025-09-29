Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Monday wrote to Governor Acharya Devvrat, demanding a special Assembly Session to discuss the impact of heavy rains and floods in several parts of the State.

Highlighting the impact of floods in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra on farmers, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar stressed the need for a policy decision and demanded that a wet drought be declared in the State.

The party also asked for a loan waiver and financial compensation for the farmers.

In his letter, Wadettiwar wrote, "It is very important to take immediate concrete policy decisions to get the state out of this serious crisis. For this, it is necessary to take immediate decisions on the following major demands: A 'Wet Drought' should be declared in the state immediately, and a comprehensive, substantial financial assistance and rehabilitation package should be announced for the affected farmers, workers and common citizens."

"Loan Waiver and Compensation: This is the right time to fulfil our promise of loan waiver for all the affected farmers. Also, immediate compensation should be provided after proper valuation of crops and property," the letter added.

"Since this situation is very serious, we humbly request the government to immediately convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to discuss this urgent issue in detail and take concrete policy decisions that will provide relief to the people," Wadettiwar wrote.

In the letter, he claimed that the farmers are facing major crop damage, with more than four lakh hectares of agricultural land destroyed.

He wrote, "Due to this unprecedented natural disaster, the farmers and the common citizens are in complete distress and have suffered irreparable losses."

"Some of the major causes of the damage and emergency and the current status are...massive loss to crops and agriculture: Standing crops on an area of more than 4 lakh hectares in the State have been completely destroyed. Agricultural lands have been washed away (eroded) in many places, due to which the life-long labour of the farmers has been wasted. It is not possible to get even five per cent of the produce this season," the Congress leader wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur districts, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister was informed that around 26 revenue circles in Jalna district have experienced heavy rainfall. During the relief operation, out of 51 projects, 48 are overflowing. A total of 225 citizens from Bhoipur, Arjunnagar, Lalbagh, and Khandasari were relocated to safe places, while 52 citizens were rescued from flood situations. According to the release, since June, nine citizens have lost their lives; financial assistance has been provided to the families of seven deceased.

While in the Latur district, areas such as Ahmadpur, Nivdi, Udgir, Chakur, Renapur, and Jalkot were evacuated to safety. More than 500 citizens have been accommodated in relief camps. (ANI)

