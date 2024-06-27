Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday suspended two of its leaders, Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, from the party for six years for allegedly taking part in anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Both the leaders hail from the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

According to an official letter addressed to Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, numerous complaints were received by the state office regarding their conduct during the elections.

"In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, numerous complaints regarding your anti-party activities have been received by the state office from the local level. As per the instructions of the Honorable State President, Mr. Nana Patole, you have been suspended from the Congress party for the next six years," the letter reads.

This step was taken ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, scheduled tp be held from 27th June to 12th July. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. The supplementary budget of the state will be tabled in both houses of the legislature on 28th June.

The BJP bagged nine seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 against 23 in the 2019 LS polls; the Shiv Sena secured seven seats while the NCP managed to win one seat in Maharashtra.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance, on the other hand, bagged 30 seats with the Congress being 13, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) being eight, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) being nine.

Voting in the state of Maharashtra for 48 seats was concluded in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) fought in 14 constituencies and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five constituencies.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi members of Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 10 constituencies. (ANI)

