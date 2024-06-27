Ballia, Jun 27: A 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence here on Thursday as her father alleged that she was killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Chitbadgaon area of this district, they said. The body of the deceased, Priyanka Yadav (24), was taken into custody and sent for postmortem, the police said. Dowry Death in Bihar: Newly-Married Woman Killed by Her Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Nalanda District; Accused Absconding.

According to the police, Priyanka's father, Vijay Shankar Yadav, a resident of Govindpur village, has lodged a complaint against his daughter's husband Satyendra Yadav, father-in-law Janardan Yadav, mother-in-law Shivrati and one other Sarita Devi alleging that they were harassing her for dowry and killed her. Bihar Shocker: Woman Fakes Her Death, Frames Husband in Murder Over Dowry Case

Additional Superintendent Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, said investigations are on in the matter.

