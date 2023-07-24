Aurangabad, July 24: The excess rainfall has affected crops on 13,246 hectares in Kinwat tehsil in Nanded district of Maharashtra, as per the preliminary assessment by authorities. As per a survey, 21,415 farmers from 176 villages were affected by the crop loss, an official said. Farmers Suicide in Maharashtra: Marathwada Sees 483 Farmer Suicides Between January 1 and June 30 in 2023; Beed District Tops List.

Except for two cattle, there was no loss of life due to the rain on Friday, the official said. Several administrative circles in Kinwat received excess rainfall (above 65 mm in a day) on July 22 with Mahur village recording 305 mm of rainfall, followed by Sindgi village (242 mm) and Bodhadi (194.75 mm). Maharashtra: Farmers Spurn CM Eknath Shinde’s Dole, Start ‘Long March’ From Nashik to Mumbai.

Wanola village recorded 175.24 mm of rainfall, Kinwat 125.25 mm, while Islapur, Jaldhara, and Shiwni villages recorded 157.75 mm of rainfall each. Wai, Deheli, and Sindkhed villages also recorded triple-digit rainfall, while two villages received rain in double digits. At least 90 houses in Pimpri and Bhandarwadi villages located on hilltops were also affected, the official added.

