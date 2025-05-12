Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis released an awareness video on cyber crimes prepared by the state Cyber on Monday.

The video features actors Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel, who explain evolving cyber crimes and various tricks used by fraudsters to target innocent people.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gangraped During Wedding Ceremony in Gumla District, 6 Arrested.

They appeal to people not to fall prey to cybercrime and contact the Maharashtra Cyber helpline numbers.

The nearly 9-minute-long clip also features an old speech of Fadnavis in the state legislature on launching a cybersecurity project.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor Is India's New Policy Against Terrorism’, Says PM Narendra Modi in His 22-Minute Address to the Nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)