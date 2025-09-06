Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife, performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Saturday, as today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Pawar stated that ten days passed "so quickly" and no one even realised, as people were deeply engrossed in devotion. He further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, "Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all... During the immersion, all citizens should follow the police's instructions, cooperate fully, and perform the visarjan on time. May Ganeshotsav conclude smoothly, with proper discipline and order maintained."

Deputy CM Pawar further said that the state government is making efforts to provide assistance to the farmers who are facing difficulties due to heavy rains.

He said, "At present, due to heavy rains, farmers are facing difficulties. The government is also making efforts, and those who have suffered losses will be provided assistance."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude today with the auspicious immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols in the water, as today marks the end of the grand celebration.

'Ganpati Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions. (ANI)

