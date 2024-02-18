Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): An explosion took place in a scrap godown in the Kudal Wadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, officials said on Saturday.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department official Varad Nale, 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

