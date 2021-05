Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): A fire that broke out in the Office of Commissioner, Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Rojgar Yojna, Civil Lines in Nagpur this morning was brought under control.

Computers, furniture and false ceiling were destroyed in the fire.

As per a police official, "The cause of the fire is yet unknown. Investigations are underway." (ANI)

