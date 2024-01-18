The fire broke out at MIDC chemical factory in Badlapur (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at Badlapur in Thane district after a blast after a blast in a chemical factory of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), officials informed on Thursday.

According to officials, five persons were injured in the fire.

Several fire tenders reached the spot and launched an immediate dousing operation after receiving word of the fire, officials said.

The fire tenders were still in the process of bringing the blaze under control at the time of filing this report.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

