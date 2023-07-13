Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a company in MIDC Industrial Area in Thane's Ambarnath area on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported.

A total of 5 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

Earlier on May 31 a fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district.

According to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc.

The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident. (ANI)

