Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop next to Mesco School in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, informed the officials on Friday.

"Heavy smoke was billing out of the building. As soon as the information was received, four fire tenders rushed to the spot," said the officials.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and was spreading to the upper floors.

Adding to the information, the officials said, "There are no casualties reported in the fire yet. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports."

Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the flames. (ANI)

