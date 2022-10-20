Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel area near Mumbai on Thursday.

According to Maharashtra ATS, the four arrested PFI members have been identified as Abdul Rahim Yakub Sayyad, Moiz Matin Patel, Mohamad Asif Khan and Tanvir Hamid Khan. Abdul Rahim Yakub Sayyad is the secretary of PFI's Panvel unit.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Batters ‘Silicon City’, Several Areas Inundated; Yellow Alert Issued For Three Days (Videos).

The arrests were made around 4 am on Thursday after receiving information of their meeting in Panvel.

The arrested persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The case was registered at Kalachowki Police Station in Mumbai.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death After Argument Over Attending Wedding, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

The Maharashtra ATS had earlier arrested 22 people in connection with one of the ongoing cases related to the PFI for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities.

Pertinent to mention, the Central Government has recently imposed a five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a recently issued notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Alongwith PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

As per the inputs received by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), "the PFI has been raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well organized and structured manner".

It also came to the knowledge of the Central agencies that the "PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal channels". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)