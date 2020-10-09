Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled to take place on October 11 has been postponed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

"A meeting was held today and it was decided to postpone the exam. The officials held that in the past four months, no studies took place in classes hence extra time should be given to the candidates for preparation for the exam," Thackeray said.

Also Read | Assam SI Exam Paper Leak: Services of Consortium Engaged in Holding Various Police Recruitment Exams Suspended.

"I also would like to say that the exam will be held on the date which will be announced later. The students who are eligible for this exam will not be counted as ineligible whenever the next date will be announced," he added.

Asked whether the exam was postponed due to the Maratha community's demand, Thackeray replied that it is not for any specific community.

Also Read | 'Padhai Tuhar Duar' Programme in Chhattisgarh Receives Nationwide Appreciation.

Thackeray also held a meeting with various Maratha community stakeholders. The meeting was regarding reservation for the community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)