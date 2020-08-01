Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated a seven-day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers through a digital platform on Saturday.

The workshop will aim to train teachers as counsellors, who can counsel students about psychological issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state to date, as per the state health department. (ANI)

