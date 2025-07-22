Nashik, July 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced a new scheme aimed at empowering farmers and promoting climate-resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective farming practices.

The 'Krishi Samruddhi' scheme will be implemented by the agriculture department over the next five years with a cumulative outlay of Rs 25,000 crore.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorists Attack: With Mastermind at Large, Security Concerns Rise; Demand To Fix Accountability Gains Traction.

State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has described the scheme as a special gift to farmers on the occasion of birthdays of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Farmers form the backbone of the rural economy. The 'Krishi Samruddhi' scheme has been designed to boost capital investment in the agriculture sector, improve infrastructure, reduce input costs, and enhance productivity," Kokate told reporters.

Also Read | Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

The Cabinet has approved the scheme and budgetary provision has been made, he said.

Key components of the scheme include capital investment for modern infrastructure, crop diversification, value chain strengthening, and promoting agro technologies suitable for climatic conditions.

"The goal is not just to increase yield, but to ensure long-term prosperity for our farmer brothers and sisters. This scheme will help bring real change to their lives," Kokate added.

He said the scheme also aims to encourage sustainable farming practices by offering financial assistance for technology adoption, soil health improvement, water-use efficiency, and post-harvest value addition.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)