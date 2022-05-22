Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): A day after the Central government announced a reduction in fuel prices, the Maharashtra administration on Sunday slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

VAT on petrol has been slashed by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

Following the footsteps of the Kerala government which had earlier reduced tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 respectively, Thackeray led government stands midstage.

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. (ANI)

