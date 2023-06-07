Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The cultural department of the Maharashtra government organized a series of programs to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As part of these initiatives, a special postal stamp was unveiled on Tuesday in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Crying for Help as Man Forcefully Conducts Marriage Rituals in Jaisalmer; Video Surfaces.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been a source of inspiration for all and the government aims to emphasise the significance of his coronation, stated Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Minister for Cultural Affairs.

The department has extensive plans to introduce memorabilia based on coins from his era, his forts and castles, his council of ministers, and virtually every aspect related to his life and times. "We want the next generation to have a deeper understanding of our traditions and heritage," added the minister.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Inviting Him To Address Joint Meeting of Congress on June 22.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said "The New postal ticket inaugurated on the occasion of the 350th coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a historical step and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is different from everyone. During the Mughal era in the country, Chhatrapati shivaji maharaj fought with the Mughals for freedom."

Speaking on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's support for the 350th coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said, "Some people interfere with this occasion too saying that how can it be a 350th coronation ceremony. Sharad Pawar gave them an answer with his tweet and supported the 350th coronation ceremony."

Addressing the event Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is ideal for all of us and we should celebrate 100 times Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation so that his image remains in our hearts. We changed Aurangabad's name to Sambhaji Nagar, we changed Coastal Road's name to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and we are continuously working for the betterment of state & people of Maharashtra."

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais while addressing the event said: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj died after his coronation but If he lived more than 20 years after his coronation then the situation of India would have been different today. With his immense power, he always fought for freedom and Hind Swaraj".

The event was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, PMG Swati Pande, and other dignitaries. Following the stamp release function, a cultural program titled "Shiva Vandana" was organised. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)