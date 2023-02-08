Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 15 fresh coronavirus cases while no new death linked to the infection was registered, the health department said.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping off Building Due to Argument With Wife, Case Registered.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,37,241 while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said a health department bulletin.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping Into Chambal River in Kota.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 13 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,737, leaving the state with 81 active cases.

It said 8,368 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours which raised the number of cumulative tests to 8,63,17,533.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,37,241, death toll 1,48,421, recoveries 79,88,737, active cases 81, fresh cases 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)