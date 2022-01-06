Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases.

With 5,331 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally in the state mounted to 65,24,247.

Also Read | Babul Supriyo Recovers From COVID-19 for Third Time, Discharged From Kolkata Hospital.

However, with the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 141,581. The case fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 144 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai tops the chart with 100 cases, followed by Nagpur with 14 cases, Thane and Pune with seven cases each, Pimpri-Chinchwad with six cases and Kolhapur with five cases.

Amravati, Ulhasnagar and Bhivandi Nizampur reported two Omicron cases each while Panvel and Osmanabad reported one Omicron case each.

As per the bulletin, 797 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far including 330 recoveries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)