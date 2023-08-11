Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to more than six years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking and injuring his wife.

District and sessions judge A N Sirsikar on Friday sentenced Somesh Laxman Kadam (30) to six years and eight months of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Vijay Munde told the court that on December 7, 2016 the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and badly injured her and attempted to kill her.

The couple did not get along and the victim wanted to get a divorce. They had a five-month-old daughter, and the man had wanted his wife to give the child for adoption to her sister-in-law, he said.

