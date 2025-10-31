Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): A 50-year-old man, identified as Rohit Arya, who had taken children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area, was declared dead after being taken to HBT Hospital, police said on Thursday.

Police said that Arya was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Dinesh Goswami, who was present at the spot, said that a man conducting auditions in Mumbai's Powai area for the past few days allegedly took 17 children hostage after extending the session, leading to panic among parents when the children did not come out for lunch.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Goswami said, "An audition was ongoing here for the past 3 days, the man (Rohit Arya) extended it by 3 more days. Suddenly, a message was received that he kidnapped 17 children. When these children did not come out for lunch, the parents panicked. Someone might have called up the Police. When the Police reached here, it was found that the children had been kidnapped. Mumbai Police team went in and safely rescued the children...It should be investigated whether the studio is legal or illegal, the perpetrator should be given strict punishment."

Earlier, Mumbai Police detained Rohit Arya, who had allegedly held several children hostage in the Powai area of Mumbai.

According to the police, Rohit Arya had released a video claiming that he wanted to speak with certain people and threatened to set everything on fire and harm himself along with the children if his demand was not met.

Police officials said the man appeared to be mentally unstable, and they were trying to handle the situation carefully.

"A man, identified as Rohit Arya, has held a few children hostage in the Powai area of Mumbai. He has released a video purportedly saying that he wants to speak with a few people, and if he is not allowed to do it, he will set everything on fire and harm himself and the children. The man seems to be mentally unstable, and the Police are trying to handle the matter," according to the statement from Mumbai Police.

Later, the Police confirmed that all the children were rescued safely and handed over to their guardians.

The police said the accused has been detained and is being questioned to determine the reason behind his actions and to assess his mental condition."All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man, Rohit Arya, has been detained by the Police. The Police are talking to him and trying to find out why he took such a step and if he is actually mentally unstable," the Police said.

Authorities added that further details will be shared after verification."All the children are safe and handed over to their guardians. Other details will be shared at the earliest after due verification," Police said. (ANI)

