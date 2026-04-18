Smoke billows from the fire at cargo warehouse in Navi Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a cargo handling warehouse in the Gavhan Phata in Uran, close to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Saturday,

No casualties have been reported so far.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a minor fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, prompting a swift response from emergency teams.

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According to the Mumbai Fire Department, personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, and ward staff were immediately deployed to the spot of the fire breakout. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at around 18:35 hrs at the ground floor of a ground-plus-three storey structure located at 1B Circle, Santacruz East. The fire was declared Level-I at 19:05 hrs.

Fire officials said the fire was confined to the ground-floor electric power house area, affecting ceiling-level electric trays, wiring, cables, installations, and panels. Emergency teams from the MFB, along with police and BMC ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said the fire was reported at around 18:10 hours and was caused by a short circuit.

"The fire was immediately brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected," the spokesperson said.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was quickly contained, ensuring minimal disruption and maintaining normal functioning at one of the country's busiest airports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)