Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a dyeing company in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot to control the blaze.

Fire officer Sachin Pawar stated that the fire is very intense and the fire department is making efforts to control the situation. There are at least five fire trucks present at the scene.

"4-5 fire trucks are present at the scene. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway... The fire is very intense... " he stated.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

