Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule led the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Nagpur on Thursday, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while briefing the media informed that over 1500 'Tiranga Rallies' will be organised in Maharashtra from May 16 to 20. He highlighted that apart from the 'Tiranga' rally, 'Sindoor' rallies will also be organised and members from all the NDA parties will participate in it.

"Over 1500 Tiranga rallies are being organised in Maharashtra between today and 20th May. Yesterday, CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a Tiranga rally in Mumbai. People from all NDA parties are taking part in these rallies. There will also be 'Sindoor' rallies. The public is with our Armed Forces and the nation", Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The BJP workers organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar on Thursday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The 'Tiranga Rally', which commenced from Sheri Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, was led by BJP leader and Chairperson of J-K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi.

Darakhshan Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces over the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every Indian citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She dedicated the 'Tiranga Rally' to the unity and pride of the country, which is a message for the entire world."Operation Sindoor was very successful and the power shown by Indian army is the basis of this Tiranga Rally... Every Indian is proud of the Indian soldiers and the Prime Minister... This is for unity and the pride of the country; this is a message for the entire world. We showed that we have the greatest army and we can fight anyone and gain victory", she told ANI. (ANI)

