Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde on Tuesday visited the Bamboo Processing Centre at the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) in Tripura's Agartala.

During her visit, she interacted with artisans who have undergone expert training and are now building sustainable careers through their craft.

Pankaja Gopinath Munde commended the advancements in Tripura's bamboo industry and acknowledged the challenges faced by artisans.

"Bamboo has a bright future. Currently, there are many technologies available both in the country and abroad, and we will face some struggles for that. I have seen the development of the bamboo-related industry here, and despite all the challenges, we are working hard and moving forward with many projects. I hope for progress. I would like to thank everyone and wish them all the best for doing great work in the future," the Maharashtra minister told ANI.

Dr Abhinav Kant, in charge of BCDI, highlighted the institute's ongoing efforts in promoting bamboo-based craftsmanship. He underscored the importance of specialised training programs, particularly in bamboo jewellery making.

"A training program is currently underway to create jewellery from bamboo. Making jewellery from bamboo is very important because it allows for significant value in addition to minimal materials. The craft of Tripura is highly regarded across the country. Based on this, we have created various excellent designs using bamboo with the help of different designers, and we have received great responses and orders. The Tripura Bamboo Mission is developing a specific brand around this. All artisans here have come for training. The reason for the visit of our honourable minister from Maharashtra is to learn about the variety of bamboo available in Tripura, its growth, and the different types of bamboo. This program was organized to provide a comprehensive understanding for her. We have set up an exhibition and conducted a live demonstration for her visit," Kant told ANI.

Trainees also shared their experiences, emphasising the value of skill development initiatives.

Sikharani Das, a trainee, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, "I am really enjoying the training here. I am learning a lot and even though I know many things, I am still learning so much more."

Laxmi Debbarman, another trainee, said, "I have received training at BCDI in Tripura, and I really enjoyed the bamboo jewellery training. I already had some ideas about the work, but after this training, I will be able to do it much better. We would like to do more such training in the future. Tripura is very famous for bamboo, and bamboo furniture is in demand across the country. Through this training, employment opportunities will be created for the people of Tripura."

Rashmi Dasgupta, another trainee, emphasised the economic potential of bamboo, mentioning, "I have received a 15-day bamboo mission training at BCDI. I really liked this training. The price of bamboo in Tripura is quite high, and the prices outside are even higher, more than those in Tripura." (ANI)

