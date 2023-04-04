Mumbai, April 4: Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday informed that the state would be conducting a mock drill on 13-14th April following a surge in Covid cases in the state. "As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on 13-14th April."

However, the health minister asked people not to panic but remain vigilant and take precautions. "It's true that Covid numbers are increasing but it's not affecting much as it's a very mild variant which is prevalent in the state. No need to panic at all but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places. " COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 437 Fresh Coronavirus Cases and Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"I have talked to all the Covid hospitals and can update you that no patient is on ventilator or oxygen support in Maharashtra. It's very satisfactory that patients are recovering only in 48-72 hours. So nothing to worry much about because Prevalent XBB.1.16 is not as lethal as Delta variant was in second wave of Covid", said the minister. COVID-19 in India: 3,038 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours; Remain Alert, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Talking about random testing not being done Sawant said, for now, we don't think that Random testing is needed yet but we will do as Centre suggests in this regard, also the call on another booster dose will be taken only after centre's directions.

6 Districts of Maharashtra Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara have higher numbers of positive patients. Numbers are rising in the areas where population density is a bit higher, districts like Pune, Raigad, Thane is seeing a rise in daily positive patient numbers due to high population density.

Sawant also mentioned the ongoing Chaitra month which has several festivals which are celebrated across Maharashtra, and people also start taking vacations. So places start getting crowded in such situations people should take precautions while enjoying.

The health minister also claimed of having an adequate number of Oxygen and Ventilator beds. All Covid Hospitals are also prepared and are on standby we have sufficient stock of medical oxygen too.

