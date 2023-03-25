Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 437 fresh cases of coronavirus. Besides, the state also reported two deaths due to COVID-19. As per the official notification by the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, the state reported 437 new cases while 242 patients were discharged. COVID-19 in Delhi: Mock Drill at Government Hospitals in National Capital Tomorrow to Check Preparedness Amid Coronavirus Rise.

Maharashtra Reports 437 Fresh Infections

COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 437 fresh infections & 2 deaths today pic.twitter.com/nnRJqp5mRH — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

