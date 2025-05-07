Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): As part of the broader nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), drill exercises were held at key locations in Maharashtra's Mumbai, including Cross Maidan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday evening.

The Central Railway's Civil Defence unit carried out the drills to test preparedness and raise public awareness at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. They inspected the whole railway station, including platforms, entry and exit gates, trains docked at the platforms, etc. Their squad also involved police dogs.

Speaking about the exercise, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr Swapnil Nila said that through this practice exercise the Central Railways has demonstrated its alertness to deal with any kind of situation.

"Civil Defence unit of the Central Railways carried out a mock drill at the CSMT. Through the mock drill, Central Railways has demonstrated its alertness to deal with any kind of situation and tried to alert the common man through the drills..." Nila told ANI.

Furthermore, the drills at Cross Maidan saw the participation of multiple teams, including Civil Defence members and emergency responders, who simulated various emergency scenarios to test coordination, response time, and public safety measures.

A comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill was also conducted at the Council Hall in Pune City.

This nationwide drill, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a larger exercise to assess preparedness for potential security threats, particularly in light of rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, India launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

