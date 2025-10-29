Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued an order directing that the farmers protesting over the loan waiver vacate the protest site by 6 PM today.

Justice Rajneesh Vyas passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition. The court noted that permission for the protest was granted only for 24 hours.

Led by Former Minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu, the protest continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, when he warned that trains would be stopped at Nagpur if the State government did not listen to their demand.

Protestors blocked railway tracks and the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44).

Kadu slammed the Mahayuti government, asking the Centre to step in if the state government does not have the money to waive farmer loans.

"Now we will stop trains after 12 noon. Our farmers are drowning in debt. If the state government doesn't have the money, the central government should help," Kadu told ANI this morning.

On Tuesday, he arrived in Nagpur with thousands of farmers and held a protest there. The farmers blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44).

The protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to provide adequate relief to the drought-stricken farming community.

Bacchu Kadu hit out at the government and demanded that it provide immediate, unconditional loan waivers to debt-ridden farmers in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Bacchu Kadu said, "There was a demand for debt relief. They said to give Rs 6000 for soybean and a 20 per cent bonus for every crop. The Bhavantar Yojana is currently in place in Madhya Pradesh. There's nothing here. Not a single crop in Maharashtra is receiving its full price, and the Chief Minister doesn't have time to meet the farmers. The demand for debt relief will remain. Right now, there are 1-1.5 lakh farmers. Another one lakh will come tomorrow."

More than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged in Maharashtra amid floods and heavy rainfall, especially in the Marathwada and the Vidarbha region. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers.

The government also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers. The relief package will cover damage in 29 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra. (ANI)

