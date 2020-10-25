Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid in Andheri and arrested four persons, said NCB.

The raid was conducted on Saturday night according to the NCB.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

