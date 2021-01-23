Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The NarcoticsControl Bureau (NCB) continued conducting raids on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday since it busted a major drug trafficking racket in south Mumbai and arrested an aide of Dawood Ibrahim from Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, a senior official has said.

On Saturday, the NCB conducted searches in Pune and Thane.

In Pune, the federal anti-drugs agency raided the residence of a drug peddler who was in touch with Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, who is the arrested aid of the fugitive Underworld don, he said, adding that some incriminating evidence was recovered.

The NCB has so far arrested six persons and recovered commercial quantity of banned Mephedrone (MD), said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

He said the NCB was looking out for Arif Burjwala, who had set up a drugs laboratory in Dongri area in south Mumbai.

In another raid conducted at Bhiwandi in Thane district during the day, the NCB team nabbed a jeweller who was in touch with one of the arrested accused, who is a DJ and rapper, he said.

In Dongri, the NCB had recovered over 12 kgs of illegal drug, along with Rs 2.18 crore unaccounted cash, a revolver and a 9 mm pistol.

