Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Mumbai Railway Police have arrested an accused for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl near Ulhasnagar railway station on Friday night, said Quaiser Khalid, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said that the minor victim was travelling via local train from Kalyan railway station to Ulhasnagar railway station around 9 pm with two of her friends, who are teenagers.

"The victim got down at Ulhasnagar railway station and were walking on a foot-over bridge. Her friends were threatened to leave with a hammer by the accused and the victim was kidnapped. She was then taken to nearby staff quarters of railways which is now deserted where she was raped," he said.

The victim was held until Saturday morning and she then called a friend and narrated the series of incidents, said Khalid.

The police has registered the case registered against the accused Shrikant Gaikwad alias Dada under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He also said, "Forensics team has collected evidence and further probe is underway. There are a number of cases registered against the accused in Thane. An investigation team has have been constituted to be lead by a Police Inspector level woman officer."

According to the police commissioner, the victim woman had gone to two local police stations of Thane to register the case, but the local police did not register the case saying that the place where the incident took place does not come under their jurisdiction. However, as per the law, the case could have been registered at any police station and then transferred to the police station of that area. The whole matter will be investigated as to why the case was not registered, said the police commissioner. (ANI)

