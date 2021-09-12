Thiruvananthapuram, September 12: A 40-year-old woman hacked his husband to death in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district following a domestic dispute. The incident took place on Saturday in Amboori in Kattakkada Taluka of the district. The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Selvamuthu. The accused, Sumalatha, attacked his husband with a machete after a heated argument. Tamil Nadu: Alcoholic Man Hacked to Death by Wife In Front of Children.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, on Saturday at around 3 am, the couple had a heated argument over the drinking habit of Selvamuthu. In a fit of anger, the accused attacked her husband with the machete and killed him. On several occasions in the past, Selvamuthu used to beat up Sumalatha. Rajasthan Shocker: Doubting Her Character, Man Hacks Wife to Death With Sword in Jodhpur's Piprali Village, Surrenders.

The deceased had injuries on his neck and head. After killing her husband, the accused informed her neighbours that Selvamuthu had died. The neighbours then called the police. Sumalatha was taken into custody by The Neyyar Dam police. During the questioning by the police, the woman confessed to her crime.

“The interrogation is going on. We are also trying to find out if she committed the crime in a mentally unstable state,” reported the media house quoting a police officer attached to the Neyyar Dam station. The couple had three children. At the time of the incident, their youngest our-year-old son was present in the house. Selvamuthu’s body was sent for a postmortem. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

